Juan José Ruiz Joya sworn in as new mayor of Almuñécar The Partido Popular politician has taken up the position after the resignation of Trinidad Herrera, who was elected to the Andalusian parliament following the regional elections on 19 June

The Partido Popular’s Juan José Ruiz Joya, who was deputy mayor of La Herradura, has been elected new mayor of Almuñécar (Granada province) with the support of Más Almuñécar, Ciudadanos, Izquierda Unida and Podemos, giving him absolute majority.

Ruiz Joya has taken up the position after the resignation of Trinidad Herrera, who was elected to the Andalusian parliament following the regional elections on 19 June. Other candidates were Juan Carlos Benavides (CA) and Rocío Palacios (PSOE) who only received the votes of their own parties with seven and three votes respectively.

The vote took place in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura de Almuñécar, and Ruiz Joya was declared the winner shortly after 10pm on Tuesday evening. Ruiz Joya is Almuñécar’s seventh mayor since the beginning of the democracy in Spain.

Ruiz Joya’s first meeting as mayor took place on Wednesday morning to demand urgent measures for farmers in Almuñécar who are facing severe restrictions because of the ongoing drought.