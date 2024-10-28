How much longer will it rain in Andalucía?: Aemet gives details of this week's weather outlook in the south of Spain

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 19:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The month of October in Spain will bid farewell with a rainy goodbye. A 'Dana' (isolated high level depression) and a storm will leave widespread rainfall in Spain this week. And Andalucía will not escape this scenario.

"The meteorological instability present in the region over the last few days will continue to be in force until Friday, crossing the region from east to west and leaving heavy downpours in its wake", according to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet). Therefore, as explained by the regional delegate of the agency, Juan de Dios del Pino, the effects of this Dana will already be felt this Monday over Andalucía, "to mutate from the next day onwards into a cold air storm, which will foreseeably subside at the end of the week," he said.

According to Aemet, the rainfall will be "intense" this Monday, while from tomorrow the showers will be "more persistent". At the moment, the state agency is maintaining active warnings in four provinces. Granada will remain at yellow level today and tomorrow Tuesday, in Malaga, Almeria and Cadiz the warning will be amber, "with the possibility of 30mm of rain falling in one hour," Del Pino said.

"Specifically, this Monday, greater instability will be felt in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Mediterranean coast, with special incidence in Almeria and Granada. On Tuesday and especially on Wednesday, this adverse situation will move to the central inland areas of Andalucía, especially in Cadiz, Cordoba, Malaga and Seville provinces," added the Aemet delegate in the region.

On Thursday - according to the forecast - the storm will move on Thursday to Portugal, "so it will affect western Andalucía to a greater extent". The adverse situation will persist on Friday, "although, for the moment, it seems that it will subside with the arrival of the weekend", he indicates.

Temperatures, according to del Pino, could rise from the middle of the week, reaching the highest values on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the wind will blow strongly in the Alboran Sea off the south coast of Spain, particularly affecting the western and eastern regions of Almeria province.