Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antonio J. Robles / Red SPMN- Instituto de Ciencias del Espacio (ICE-CSIC)
Great ball of fire: Watch as meteoroid streaks across night sky in Spain at 64,100 kilometres per hour
Astronomy

Great ball of fire: Watch as meteoroid streaks across night sky in Spain at 64,100 kilometres per hour

The fireball was detected by the El Torcal astronomical observatory in Antequera (Malaga) and another one in Andalucía's Huelva province

Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:56

Opciones para compartir

A giant fireball was briefly spotted streaking across the skies of the northern mountain ranges of Seville and Huelva provinces in the Andalucía region Wednesday 21 August at precisely 10.33pm. It was travelling in a north-westerly direction at an average speed of 64,100 km/hour and was visible for just three seconds.

The fireball was detected by El Torcal Astronomical Observatory in Antequera (Malaga) and Dehesa San Francisco (Monte Mediterráneo Foundation), in Santa Olalla del Cala (Huelva), both of which form part of the University of Malaga network and the Malaga Astronomy Society, according to the Network for the Detection of Fireballs and Meteors of the UMA and the SMA (MeteoroSMA), consulted by Europa Press.

The meteoroid was first visible at an altitude of 86 kilometres above the town of Brenes (Seville) and disintegrated when it was 30 kilometres above the Huelva mountains. During the flight, several fragmentations were observed. One of the two cameras at the El Torcal observatory, which is equipped with a diffraction grating, recorded its spectrum.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  3. 3 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
  7. 7 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  8. 8 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs
  9. 9 Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70
  10. 10

    Malaga Feria 2024: Becoming increasingly out of reach for many?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad