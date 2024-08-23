Great ball of fire: Watch as meteoroid streaks across night sky in Spain at 64,100 kilometres per hour

Friday, 23 August 2024, 14:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A giant fireball was briefly spotted streaking across the skies of the northern mountain ranges of Seville and Huelva provinces in the Andalucía region Wednesday 21 August at precisely 10.33pm. It was travelling in a north-westerly direction at an average speed of 64,100 km/hour and was visible for just three seconds.

The fireball was detected by El Torcal Astronomical Observatory in Antequera (Malaga) and Dehesa San Francisco (Monte Mediterráneo Foundation), in Santa Olalla del Cala (Huelva), both of which form part of the University of Malaga network and the Malaga Astronomy Society, according to the Network for the Detection of Fireballs and Meteors of the UMA and the SMA (MeteoroSMA), consulted by Europa Press.

ESPECTACULAR BÓLIDO #SPMN210824F SOBRE LA PROVINCIA DE #SEVILLA REGISTRADO ESTA TARDE a las 20h33m45s TUC (22h33 CET). Así lo captó Antonio J. Robles @AJ_Robles desde Estepa. Pasa al listado, actualizado a diario desde @ice_csic: 😍🌠

➡️🔖https://t.co/dyrGf8u2Nx

🧵Hilo👇 pic.twitter.com/sHhO9bYxgb — Red Investigación Bólidos y Meteoritos (SPMN) (@RedSpmn) August 21, 2024

The meteoroid was first visible at an altitude of 86 kilometres above the town of Brenes (Seville) and disintegrated when it was 30 kilometres above the Huelva mountains. During the flight, several fragmentations were observed. One of the two cameras at the El Torcal observatory, which is equipped with a diffraction grating, recorded its spectrum.