Vox expresses its opposition to Ukrainian refugees coming to Andalucía The Junta is in contact with central government regarding ways it can assist with the possible forthcoming refugee crisis and has offered to accommodate some of those who have fled from Ukraine, including unaccompanied children

The Vox political party does not want refugees from Ukraine to come to Andalucía. Spokesman Manuel Gavira says his party’s position is the same as with any other refugees: they should stay in the countries bordering their own, where they have more in common with the culture and will be able to return more quickly once the hostilities are over.

The Junta de Andalucía is in contact with the government in Madrid regarding ways it can assist with the possible forthcoming refugee crisis and has offered to accommodate some of those who have fled from Ukraine, including unaccompanied children. Gavira says this is just something that looks good in the media, but the refugees should stay closer to home. This, he insists, was also Vox’s position with regard to the conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan, when it also opposed the idea of any refugees coming to Andalucía.

Gavira says Spain’s contribution should be to focus on diplomacy to bring the conflict to an end, so those who have left can return to Ukraine as soon as possible.