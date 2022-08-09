Daniel Barbero takes over La Herradura mayor's office The new mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, has entrusted the management of the seaside town to the councillor "because of his qualifications and experience"

Following the appointment of Juan José Ruiz Joya as mayor of Almuñécar, Daniel Barbero, who is the town’s councillor for Tourism and Beaches, has become deputy mayor of La Herradura.

Barbero said that he is assuming the role "with great responsibility, personal satisfaction and knowing that it will be difficult to match the management that has been done by Juan José Ruiz Joya for 11 years," he said.

"We are going to work hard, even more so knowing that there are very complex circumstances ahead of us in the coming year, to continue governing and thus improve the lives of the residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura", he stressed.

Ruiz Joya said that his term as deputy mayor of La Herradura had been "some magnificent years” of his political life. He became mayor of Almuñécar, to which La Herradura belongs, after the resignation of Trinidad Herrera, who was elected to the Andalusian parliament following the regional elections on 19 June.