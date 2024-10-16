Health authorities in Andalucía warn that flu season could be 'very intense' this year: this is when the jabs will be rolled out

Europa Press Seville Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Target groups of people are being urged to get an influenza jaf after the regional ministry of health warned the upcoming flu season could be "very intense". It comes after flu swept across countries in the southern hemisphere, prompting warnings in Spain, particularly for vulnerable groups, to be inoculated.

The annual flu vaccination aims to reduce the spread of the virus, which causes some 6,000 people to die every year on average in Spain. The regional ministry of health pointed out the flu vaccination campaign for children aged six to 59 months was brought forward to 30 September.

The intranasal flu vaccine will be used in children aged 24 to 59 months, to be administered preferably in children aged 36 to 59 months, during visits to the first and second year of infant education classes in educational centres. The target population includes nursery school and kindergarten staff and teachers of children under five years of age in schools and nursery schools.

The flu vaccination campaign was rolled out for children on 30 September, and 9 October for certain populations of special vulnerability or profession, such as people of any age in residential centres for the elderly and disability centres, the general population aged 80 and over and staff of health and social health centres. Staff in residences and disability centres, as well as highly dependent people and their usual caregivers, and pregnant women and postpartum women in the first six months were also prioritised.

The flu vaccine will also be given to trainees in health and social healthcare centres, residential homes and disability centres. From 16 October, people over 70 years of age will receive the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as children aged six months and over with conditions that put them at a higher risk of becoming infected. From this date, children aged six months to 11 years deemed at very high risk will receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

From 23 October, the double vaccination will be given to the over-60s, other professional groups, such as the security forces, prison staff, veterinarians, farm workers and livestock farmers. Teachers of children under five years of age will also receive the flu vaccination.

From 13 November, the double flu and Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to people living in the household with those aged 60 or over, the chronically ill, pregnant women and postpartum women. From this date onwards, the flu vaccine can also be administered to smokers.