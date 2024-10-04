Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The vaccine will consist of an intranasal flu dose (fle image). SUR
Andalusian health authority to vaccinate infant schoolchildren against influenza
Health

Andalusian health authority to vaccinate infant schoolchildren against influenza

The vaccination plan is aimed at children aged three and four who are enrolled in pre-school education in public, state-subsidised and private schools

Ángel de los Ríos

Malaga

Friday, 4 October 2024, 16:06

Starting this month, the Junta de Andalucía's ministry of health is launching a flu vaccination campaign in schools throughout the province of Malaga. The plan is aimed at children aged three and four who are enrolled in pre-school education in public, state-subsidised and private schools.

The vaccine will consist of a dose of intranasal flu vaccine, a preparation that helps this inoculation to be better accepted by the children, as it is easy and painless to administer through both nostrils. Each educational centre will provide a space to carry out this activity with a reference nurse of the corresponding health centre.

Each centre will provide information on vaccination days via the iPasen platform. This is not a compulsory campaign, so consent forms have been provided, which must be returned with the signature of the parents or legal guardians of the pupils who wish to receive them. In the event that the pupil is a member of a mutual insurance company and has a private health care provider, authorisation from the insurance company (MUFACE, MUGEJU or ISFAS) must be provided in order to benefit from this campaign.

Health authorities explain that children under five years of age are the age group with the highest incidence of influenza each year, and are the group with the second highest rate of hospital admissions due to complications of influenza. The winter epidemic always starts with the child population, and they then expand it to the rest of the community.

