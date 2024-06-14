What's new on Granada's beaches this summer?

M. J. Arrebola Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

The coastal towns in Granada province are getting their beaches ready for the imminent arrival of tourists and there are some new features waiting to welcome beach-goers this year.

In Gualchos-Castell de Ferro, the town hall has installed a new tourist information kiosk on the promenade, opposite Plaza de España. The new information point will be staffed from Tuesday to Sunday, in the mornings and afternoons, offering a more personalised service to tourists.

New tourist information point in Castell de Ferro. Ayuntamiento de Castell de Ferro

The town hall has also invested 100,000 euros in improving cleanliness and safety, including a lifeguard service, to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for tourists.

Salobreña has improved and extended its rubbish collection service with the installation of 14 recycling islands. In addition, for the first time, organic waste will be collected from the beach bars and restaurants on the beach, to underline the town hall's commitment to sustainability and the improvement of the tourist environment.

In Motril, two beach volleyball courts and a beach tennis court have been installed between the coastal footpath and Los Moriscos restaurant in an underused area of Playa Granada.

In addition, giant swings have been installed on the town's Poniente, Granada and Cable beaches. The slogan "Motril enamora" (fall in love with Motril) can be seen on them. The swings are designed to offer a different way to enjoy the sunsets and sunrises that can be seen from the beaches, according to the mayor Luisa García Chamorro.