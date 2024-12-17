Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The woman attacked by the dogs after being admitted to hospital. Ideal
Two-year prison sentences for owners of rottweilers that attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother in Granada town
Courts

Two-year prison sentences for owners of rottweilers that attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother in Granada town

The judge considered that the defendants were aware of the potential danger of this breed of dog and despite this did not take the "most elementary precautions to prevent them from harming people passing in front of the door of their house"

Europa Press

Granada

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 17:18

A criminal court in Spain's Granada province has sentenced the owners of two rottweiler dogs that attacked a five-year-old girl and her mother in Armilla, in Granada province, to two years in prison.

The mother was seriously injured as she tried to save her daughter from one dog and lost consciousness due to the "great pain" she was in during the attack by the other in October 2022.

Passing sentence, the judge said that the rottweiler was a potentially dangerous breed of dog according to the regulations in force in Spain. In the specific case of these dogs, experts determined that - due to their weight and size - they had the capacity to produce "lethal injuries", as their powerful bite means that "they do not release their prey" until the jaw is opened, either manually or mechanically.

Without a muzzle

Furthermore, the defendants had not trained their dogs in basic obedience and on 22 October 2022 they were unmuzzled and tied to the staircase of their home with a rope long enough to allow them to go outside.

It was around 8pm when the victim was walking with her husband and daughter in the area around the town's Plaza España. They were going to eat in a nearby restaurant and had just bought some sweets for the little girl.

The mother heard her daughter call out to her and saw that one of the dogs had her by her clothes and was pulling her into the house, so she rushed to help the girl. At that moment, the other rottweiler bit her on the thigh and began to shake her until it knocked her to the ground.

The dog that was holding the child released her and lunged towards the mother, biting her on the left side of her face, between her eye and ear, at which point she lost consciousness due to the "great pain" she felt, as stated in the sentence. The father pulled the little girl out of the house and intervened to help his wife "hitting both dogs hard until he managed, with the help of another person", to get them to let her go.

"They were aware"

The judge considered that the defendants were aware of the potential danger of these rottweilers and despite this did not take the "most elementary precautions to prevent them from harming people passing in front of the door of their house".

The owners were sentenced to two years in prison, in line with what the prosecution and the private prosecution brought by the victim, represented by the lawyer Manuel Zurita, of Zurita Abogados, had requested.

This is not the only case before the courts. After the attack in Armilla, one of these dogs attacked again, in February 2023, another minor who was seriously injured when the dog bit her on the head and back when the owner was walking the dog without a muzzle in the town of Ventas de Huelma, who had taken it, without permission, from the kennel where the animal had been kept by court order. She is also under investigation for this incident, along with the owner of the kennel.

