The Walking Dead confirms filming in south of Spain during early February

Carol and Daryl, played by Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, in a scene from the series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will be filmed in Granada.

They are hard to see, but they are here, specifically in Granada, crouching in the shadows, waiting for the right moment to... take out their camera and note down the exact spot. Zombies? No, no. AMC+'s team of scouts for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Two months ago, SUR's sister newspaper Ideal announced that the international production company intended to shoot part of the third season of the hit series in Granada province. It is no longer an intention, it is a reality. And we have dates.

Although preparations have already begun, the production crew for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will spend two days filming in Granada, as sources from the production itself confirmed to Ideal.

The dates are Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 February. In fact it's three days before the Goya Awards ceremony take place in Granada (Saturday 8 February).

Ideal understands that AMC+ commissioned the agency Yaeldeperfil to carry out a casting to find dozens of extras in Granada and the candidates selected through an online application process (there were thousands of registrations) attended a casting session in Seville a few weeks ago.

The company was looking for a wide variety of extras and in particular African-Americans, Latin Americans, people with traditional haircut and natural hair colour and more men than women, according to Yaeldeperfil.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is the third season of the series, has been filmed all over Spain. After Madrid and Galicia, the last location was Sepúlveda (Segovia). Along with AMC, they have the support of the Malaga-based production company Ánima Stillking, which has become an international benchmark. In addition, they usually have local professionals at each shooting location, so everything indicates that there will be technicians from Granada behind the cameras.