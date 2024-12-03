The enchanting village in the south of Spain with a 'stream' that runs down the middle of a street

Alberto Flores Granada Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 18:21

The province of Granada in the south of Spain is full of unique places that receive thousands of visitors every year. From the city with the Alhambra, to the picturesque Costa Tropical towns of Almuñécar, la Herradura and Salobreña. The villages of the Alpujarra are also magical places full of tradition that are also popular among national and international tourists. In fact, right in the Alpujarra there is a place that has become an internet sensation thanks to a unique street where water takes centre stage.

Pampaneira in the Barranco de Poqueira, a village in the heart of the Sierra Nevada national park that has remained faithful to its Moorish origins and is full of narrow, steep streets that create truly impressive images.

But among all these magical streets there is one that stands out above the rest: Calle Verónica. The street is one of the most emblematic not only of Pampaneira, but of the whole of the Alpujarra. And the reason is because it has a 'stream', or be more precise, an irrigation channel full of water that runs along it from beginning to end.

It starts in Plaza de la Libertad and ends at a viewpoint overlooking the lower part of the Barranco de Poqueira. A route that has gone viral on TikTok thanks to a video by @juanferrete.escritor that has also been shared by many users on X, accumulating thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

"What a wonderful village. Thank you for showing it," commented Jana to Juan Ferrete's publication. Elisa replied to the video with the following message: "It's a beautiful village, it's like being in a fairy tale." A sample of the charms of Pampaneira that has accumulated more than 170 comments, more than 1,000 'likes' and has already been shared hundreds of times by users from all over Spain.