This is the spectacular image of the Sierra Nevada thaw that's gone viral on social media

C. L. Friday, 21 June 2024, 17:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

There is no doubt that the thawing snow and ice on Granada's Sierra Nevada is magical. The national park has finished its ski season and the resorts have long-closed, but it has a unique charm that many hikers are eager to see. This is the thaw, a phenomenon that occurs in May and June, when the rising temperatures cause the snow that has accumulated throughout the winter and spring to melt.

One particular snapshot of snow melting on the Sierra Nevada has gone viral on social media in recent weeks. Taken on Sunday 16 June and posted by Ángel Caeli on X, formerly Twitter, the photograph has already had more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Las asombrosas formas que crea el deshielo en Sierra Nevada a 3.000m. de altura. pic.twitter.com/NrQDiwSxX8 — Ángel Caeli (@Angel_Caeli) June 17, 2024

The thaw is a spectacular moment in the Sierra Nevada. The mountains are silent, but now there is a constant murmur: the sound of water coming down and feeding the reservoirs of Granada province. The beautiful sight and sound attracts locals and visitors alike.

There are three key places that offer a first class seat to enjoy it and one of those routes is Los Lavaderos de la Reina, which starts in Güéjar Sierra. It is a twenty-kilometre circular walk with a nine-hundred-metre difference in altitude that takes an average of eight hours to cover. It's hard work, but the reward is well worth it.