Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cliff house in Salobreña, for sale. Ideal
The famous dragon house of Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical on the market for 1.5 million euros

The famous dragon house of Granada's Costa Tropical on the market for 1.5 million euros

The luxury home with a design similar to buildings by Gaudí became famous after appearing in several television programmes

C. Á.

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:26

The famous 'Casa Acantilado' (cliff house) or 'Casa del Dragón' (dragon house) in Salobreña, on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which has been featured in programmes about luxury homes and unique architecture, is up for sale.

Its price is not for all budgets but, considering the qualities and design, it is viewed as one of the Costa Tropical's architectural icons. The house was available for holiday rental, but now it is for sale. Its price: 1.5 million euros.

It is built into the mountain, which means that it offers an average temperature of 20C all year round and offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The 'dragon house' has nothing to do with the famous HBO series which came out after it was built. Instead it is thanks to the zinc tiles that resemble dragon scales which play with the geometry and give the effect on the roof.

Sea views

This unique villa, designed by Gilbartolome Architects, has attracted the attention of international companies such as the BBC and Netflix. It has a plot of 725m², of which 206m² are built on, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

According to Costa Tropical Real Estate, which is listing the property, "the exterior design of the house features curves that, from different perspectives, resemble a dragon emerging from its lair or the waves of the Mediterranean Sea". This "exceptional structure" is not only aesthetically impressive, but also perfectly adapted to the steep 42-degree slope on which it was built.

The specialised portal explains that the interior of the villa has been designed to maximise the sea view. The common areas, including the kitchen, dining room and living room, are arranged in a cascade, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an amphitheatre, "where the spectacle is the view of the sea itself".

On the upper floor there are three bedrooms, each with sea view and private balcony. There are two bathrooms on this level, one with a bathtub and the other with a shower.

The property is equipped with a private infinity pool, which blends in with the surroundings and also looks over the sea.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  3. 3 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  4. 4 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  5. 5 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  6. 6 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  7. 7 Marbella real estate pioneer among those recognised by CIT business awards
  8. 8 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  9. 9 German supermarket chain Aldi opens first store in Torre del Mar
  10. 10 Collegium Musicum choir prepare for two Christmas concerts on the coast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The famous dragon house of Granada's Costa Tropical on the market for 1.5 million euros