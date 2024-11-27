The famous dragon house of Granada's Costa Tropical on the market for 1.5 million euros The luxury home with a design similar to buildings by Gaudí became famous after appearing in several television programmes

C. Á. Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:26

The famous 'Casa Acantilado' (cliff house) or 'Casa del Dragón' (dragon house) in Salobreña, on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which has been featured in programmes about luxury homes and unique architecture, is up for sale.

Its price is not for all budgets but, considering the qualities and design, it is viewed as one of the Costa Tropical's architectural icons. The house was available for holiday rental, but now it is for sale. Its price: 1.5 million euros.

It is built into the mountain, which means that it offers an average temperature of 20C all year round and offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The 'dragon house' has nothing to do with the famous HBO series which came out after it was built. Instead it is thanks to the zinc tiles that resemble dragon scales which play with the geometry and give the effect on the roof.

Sea views

This unique villa, designed by Gilbartolome Architects, has attracted the attention of international companies such as the BBC and Netflix. It has a plot of 725m², of which 206m² are built on, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

According to Costa Tropical Real Estate, which is listing the property, "the exterior design of the house features curves that, from different perspectives, resemble a dragon emerging from its lair or the waves of the Mediterranean Sea". This "exceptional structure" is not only aesthetically impressive, but also perfectly adapted to the steep 42-degree slope on which it was built.

The specialised portal explains that the interior of the villa has been designed to maximise the sea view. The common areas, including the kitchen, dining room and living room, are arranged in a cascade, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an amphitheatre, "where the spectacle is the view of the sea itself".

On the upper floor there are three bedrooms, each with sea view and private balcony. There are two bathrooms on this level, one with a bathtub and the other with a shower.

The property is equipped with a private infinity pool, which blends in with the surroundings and also looks over the sea.