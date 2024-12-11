Sierra Nevada resort takes advantage of cold snap to activate snow cannons after delayed start to skiing season

Europa Press Granada Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 20:45 | Updated 21:05h.

The Sierra Nevada ski resort in the Granada province of the Andalucía region is taking advantage of the cold snap that is also hitting the south of Spain to activate the snow production system on the Borreguiles and Río slopes. The weather forecasts also point to possible snowfalls in the next few hours which, if the current rate of snow production is maintained, could finally allow the ski season to fully open this weekend.

The winter resort received about 10,000 visitors during the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend of 6 to 9 December, in which the absence of snow forced to keep the station in tourist openingmode with activities for non-skiers in the Mirlo Blanco and Borreguiles areas, as detailed to Europa Press by sources of Cetursa Sierra Nevada.

For the last two days the resort has been producing snow uninterruptedly, thanks to very cold temperatures and low humidity - the ideal conditions. The work is centred on the Borreguiles and del Río areas. The aim is - if this rate of production is maintained plus the possible contribution of natural snow between Wednesday and Thursday - to open the ski season this weekend with skiable surface conditions that will foreseeably be determined on Thursday 12 December.

During the long weekend, some 8,100 people used the gondola lift to go from Pradollano to Borreguiles to play in the snow or use the sledging area, with Friday being the busiest day with 3,500 people. The Pradollano activities in the Mirlo Blanco and the Borreguiles activities attracted 3,876 users, with Friday 6 December also being the busiest day.

La Asociación de Empresarios de Sierra Nevada business leaders association estimated losses of between 10 and 15 percent of turnover due to the delay in the opening of the winter resort to skiers, hoping that the season will stay open for longer in 2025 in order to recover, given the favourable snow and weather conditions that usually prevail in March and April.