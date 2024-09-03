Showers remain open on Granada's beaches as summer lifeguard services end

M. J. Arrebola Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

With the arrival of September and the return to school, towns along Granada province's Costa Tropical are ending their lifeguard services which ensure the safety of swimmers during the high summer season. However, other services such as the showers will remain open "a little longer".

Motril has already ended its lifeguard service, although it continues to offer other facilities including the showers, walkways and toilets, while further east in Castell de Ferro-Gualchos the beaches have already said goodbye to the lifeguard service. However, services such as showers and toilets stay in operation for the time being, with the possibility of remaining open until the end of the year, depending on user demand.

In Almuñécar the lifeguard service has also finished, although showers will remain operational until further notice. "The consumption of water in September is much lower," the town hall points out. In addition, the beach cleaning services will be maintained.

Carchuna and Calahonda

In neighbouring Carchuna and Calahonda the lifeguard services have also ended, although the beach services remain accessible for a few more days and locals and tourists will still be able to use the showers until Sunday 8 September.

In Salobreña lifeguards will provide a service until 15 September and showers will be operational until 7 October.

With summer coming to an end, the Costa Tropical is preparing for an autumn in which the beaches will continue to be an attraction for those seeking tranquillity and good weather on Granada's beaches.