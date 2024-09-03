Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lifeguards at Playa Granada, Motril. Javier Martín
Showers remain open on Granada&#039;s beaches as summer lifeguard services end
Costa Tropical

Showers remain open on Granada's beaches as summer lifeguard services end

Town halls along the Costa Tropical expect visitors to continue to use the beaches in autumn so some facilities will not close until October or later, depending on demand

M. J. Arrebola

Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:20

Opciones para compartir

With the arrival of September and the return to school, towns along Granada province's Costa Tropical are ending their lifeguard services which ensure the safety of swimmers during the high summer season. However, other services such as the showers will remain open "a little longer".

Motril has already ended its lifeguard service, although it continues to offer other facilities including the showers, walkways and toilets, while further east in Castell de Ferro-Gualchos the beaches have already said goodbye to the lifeguard service. However, services such as showers and toilets stay in operation for the time being, with the possibility of remaining open until the end of the year, depending on user demand.

In Almuñécar the lifeguard service has also finished, although showers will remain operational until further notice. "The consumption of water in September is much lower," the town hall points out. In addition, the beach cleaning services will be maintained.

Carchuna and Calahonda

In neighbouring Carchuna and Calahonda the lifeguard services have also ended, although the beach services remain accessible for a few more days and locals and tourists will still be able to use the showers until Sunday 8 September.

In Salobreña lifeguards will provide a service until 15 September and showers will be operational until 7 October.

With summer coming to an end, the Costa Tropical is preparing for an autumn in which the beaches will continue to be an attraction for those seeking tranquillity and good weather on Granada's beaches.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Turnout at weekend festivals in Benalmádena 'exceeded all expectations'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town privatises street cleaning, beach and rubbish collection services
  3. 3 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  4. 4 Malaga CF complete epic comeback 2-1 victory against Albacete with just ten men
  5. 5 Andalucía puts pressure on central government to speed up desalination plant in drought-stricken Axarquía
  6. 6 Spain's top-ranked female tennis player back in a grand slam quarter-final after almost quitting the sport
  7. 7 Costa del Sol police officers recognised for bravery
  8. 8 This week's Marbella FC match suspended due to safety reasons
  9. 9 Decorated Spanish swimmer adds to Spain's medal tally at Paralympic Games
  10. 10 Lions diabetes support group to host autumn bazaar in Mijas this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad