Family has a fright after finding snake in bathroom in Spain

A family from Guadix in Andalucía's Granada province had a fright on Tuesday 30 May when they found a snake in their bathroom. The family called the 112 emergency service number, which in turn alerted the provincial fire brigade.

When the firefighters arrived at the house on Calle Torremolinos in Accitano they were able to capture the uninvited guest easily and confirmed that it was a common species of snake that is completely harmless and frequently found in the area. The firefighters placed the reptile in a special box that they have for this purpose and later released it into the countryside.

So how did a snake end up in the bathroom of this house? Did it come up through the toilet? Probably not, at least that's what a spokesperson for the provincial fire brigade thinks. "If we live near the countryside, it is not uncommon for them to slip through a door or for us to transport them as they can find their way into the underbody of cars." he explained.