In pictures: Dozens of pigs on the loose in Granada after livestock lorry overturns on motorway causing long tailbacks

Dozens of pigs were on the loose on the A-92 between Fuensanta and Moraleda de Zafayona in Granada province after the lorry transporting them overturned on Monday 1 July. The vehicle apparently left the road and sparked a small fire. Shortly afterwards another vehicle, a car, collided with the lorry. The incident caused 12-kilometre tailbacks that took several hours to clear.

The Andalucía 112 emergency service control room was contacted at 12.25pm and told that the accident had happened at kilometre 214 of the A-92 and that the driver and the two occupants of the other car had been able to get out of their vehicles. Many of the pigs the lorry was transporting were roaming freely in the area and according to reports, several were lying on the hard shoulder or looking for food in the area.

According to sources close to the company, the lorry was coming from Murcia and was on its way to Malaga, where it was due to arrive at around 3pm.

Guardia Civil officers, the fire brigade and other emergency services attended the accident. At first the medical services had been mobilised, but in the end their intervention was not necessary. Firefighters extinguished the fire and poured water inside the lorry, where several more pigs were trapped.

By 2pm there was a 12-kilometre tailback, which took the rest of the afternoon to clear as the Guardia Civil controlled the traffic. They also handed out water to the drivers, who spent up to four hours stuck in the traffic jam.

At 9pm the 112 Andalucía emergency service reported that the lorry had been removed and that traffic was back to normal.