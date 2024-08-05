More than 4,000 people from Granada head to France for the grape harvest at the end of August The job pays 11.65 euros per hour and the towns from which most people go are Pinos Puente, Bazar, Cúllar, Deifontes, Guadahortuna, Molín, Iznalloz, Guadix, Huéscar and Montejícar

More than 4,000 people from Granada province will leave this year for the French grape harvest in the second half of August or the beginning of September. This job opportunity offers a salary of 11.65 euros gross per hour with a 25 per cent increase from eight euros per day for the extra hour, which is over three euros more than in Spain.

The harvest is being brought forward due to climate change and for the last two years pickers have been leaving earlier than normal for French soil, as previously it was during September.

The Granada towns that see the biggest emigration are Pinos Puente, Bazar, Cúllar, Deifontes, Guadahortuna, Molín, Iznalloz, Guadix, Huéscar and Montejícar, mainly inland towns and villages in Granada where there is little agricultural activity at this time of year.

Granada and Jaén account for 72 per cent of the more than 15,000 Spaniards heading to France for the grape harvest. It provides an important income and the workers usually go with their families or relatives to help as much as possible.

Despite the fact that 90 per cent of these people have picked during previous harvests, the union works to inform families about their rights and to avoid problems such as false offers of employment or exploitation.

Vicente Jiménez, the union representative, stresses the importance of workers having formal contracts, decent accommodation and competitive wages. Collaboration with French trade unions and the experience of veteran workers have helped to make this labour migration one of the most controlled and organised. For many it is an opportunity to save some money to get them through the rest of the year.