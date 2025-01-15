UK researchers use sugar cane from Spain's Granada province to produce eco-friendly bricks

M.J. Arrebola Granada Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 19:33 Compartir

Granada province's Costa Tropical is gaining ground in the field of innovation in sustainability thanks to a pioneering project that uses sugar cane from Granada to manufacture sustainable building materials. The project, led by architect and professor Armor Gutiérrez Rivas of the University of East London, highlights the value of a crop that was once one of the area's most important sectors, especially in towns such as Salobreña, Motril and Almuñécar.

The project grew out of research Gutiérrez Rivas was doing in class with his architecture students. In 2022, they began to explore the possibility of using agricultural waste, such as sugar cane, to create buildig materials.

The first step was experimentation, followed by further research that showed that the material could be compared to concrete or clay bricks in terms of performance. From there, the project evolved into academic research involving an interdisciplinary team including architects, material scientists and PhD students.

Local companies, such as Ron Mondero, have provided the bagasse needed for initial testing, and laboratories in Spain and the UK have "validated" the capabilities of the new brick.

The material, called Sugarcrete, combines sugar cane fibres with mineral-based binders to create bricks and panels with "unique" properties. This innovation, according to its creator, aims to reduce carbon emissions associated with construction and give a new use to waste from the sugar industry. "Sugar cane has a future beyond the production of sugar and spirits. With Sugarcrete we are showing how a traditional resource can be key in the fight against climate change and the transition to sustainable materials," says the professor.

From the cane to the brick

The process for the creation of this brick begins with the collection of sugar cane bagasse. This residue is obtained after the cane has been processed to extract the juice, which is used for sugar production. However, what is left over, the bagasse, has a high fibre content, which makes it a material with "great potential".

The bagasse, according to Gutiérrez, has a moisture content of around 50 per cent, which is an advantage as it helps to reduce the water footprint of the material. The bagasse is then mixed with different mineral binders, which are elements used to bind or glue bricks together.

Sugarcrete stands out for offering superior advantages over traditional building materials. It is an "excellent" thermal and acoustic insulator.

The mixing process does not require high temperatures or ovens, which makes the process "more efficient" in terms of energy. The binders are responsible for consolidating the bagasse, while the long, strong fibres of the sugar cane provide "very good" structural properties. One of the great advantages of this new brick is its ability to set at room temperature in just two to three days, compared to conventional concrete, which can take 28 to 32 days to set completely.

After this short setting period, the material is ready to be used as bricks, acoustic panels, or even as thermal insulation. Sugarcrete stands out as offering superior advantages over traditional building materials. It is an "excellent" thermal and acoustic insulator. It is also highly resistant. To top it off, its manufacture emits six times less carbon than conventional bricks.

The bricks have already been used in construction projects in India and Milan. The team is currently working to establish local production lines that will boost the economy and position the region as a benchmark in sustainability. The bricks will start to be marketed in May.