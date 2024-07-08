Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ideal
Do you have a head for heights? The longest climbing wall in Andalucía opens to the public
Inland tourism

Do you have a head for heights? The longest climbing wall in Andalucía opens to the public

The new La Araña 'via ferrata' in Granada porvince's Güéjar Sierra also has suspension bridges and zip wires and was built by the creators of Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey suspended walkway

Ideal

Granada

Monday, 8 July 2024, 16:59

Opciones para compartir

The longest climbing wall in Andalucía has just opened in Güéjar Sierra in Granada province. The La Araña 'via ferrata' includes a wall climb, several suspension bridges and long zip wires, one of which is 860 metres.

The Via Ferrata La Araña is located about 500 metres north of Güéjar Sierra and about 100 metres from the car parks at El Calar municipal football pitch. The company responsible for its construction was Alternativas Verticales Vía Libre, known for projects such as the popular Caminito del Rey suspended walkway in Malaga province.

The zip wire at the 'via ferrata' in Güéjar Sierra.
The zip wire at the 'via ferrata' in Güéjar Sierra. Ideal

This route consists of five sections of K3+ and K4 difficulty. It has routes of varying complexity that can be done independently or combined together to lengthen the itinerary and are ideal for both beginners and experts.

"Spectacular" views

Mayor Jose Robles said that La Araña completes the extensive offer of sports tourism in Güéjar Sierra, which has the SkyRace 'Caras Nortes' mountain race, the Andalusian Enduro MTB cup and the newly renovated El Calar municipal football pitch.

"We are talking about a route with the longest zip wire in Spain within a via ferrata and spectacular views, as it is located at an altitude of between 1,210 and 1,309 metres above sea level and facing the giants of the Sierra Nevada", added the mayor during the inauguration.

José Robles, Mayor of Güéjar Sierra, inaugurates the via ferrata
José Robles, Mayor of Güéjar Sierra, inaugurates the via ferrata

Monica Castillo from Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, said that it remains committed to promoting healthy and safe outdoor activities and "to projects that promote the economic and social development of our province". Castillo added, "The via ferrata will be a great attraction for both locals and visitors and will help to enhance the stunning natural environment of Güéjar Sierra."

This new tourist attraction has been financed by the PIDE (Planes Provinciales de Inversiones en Instalaciones Deportivas), so that the total investment has amounted to 25,000 euros provided by Güéjar Sierra town hall and the Diputación.

During the inauguration a group of visitors tried out the new installations and said, "It's another way of experiencing the views."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  3. 3 Decades of collecting treasures that started at a flea market on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella
  5. 5 Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
  6. 6 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Astelia chathamica
  7. 7 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Puigdemont amnesty rejected and arrest warrant still stands in Spain
  9. 9 British writer launches bilingual literary magazine in Spain
  10. 10 Tarifa: The point where Europe and Africa meet

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad