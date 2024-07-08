Do you have a head for heights? The longest climbing wall in Andalucía opens to the public

Ideal Granada Monday, 8 July 2024, 16:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The longest climbing wall in Andalucía has just opened in Güéjar Sierra in Granada province. The La Araña 'via ferrata' includes a wall climb, several suspension bridges and long zip wires, one of which is 860 metres.

The Via Ferrata La Araña is located about 500 metres north of Güéjar Sierra and about 100 metres from the car parks at El Calar municipal football pitch. The company responsible for its construction was Alternativas Verticales Vía Libre, known for projects such as the popular Caminito del Rey suspended walkway in Malaga province.

The zip wire at the 'via ferrata' in Güéjar Sierra. Ideal

This route consists of five sections of K3+ and K4 difficulty. It has routes of varying complexity that can be done independently or combined together to lengthen the itinerary and are ideal for both beginners and experts.

"Spectacular" views

Mayor Jose Robles said that La Araña completes the extensive offer of sports tourism in Güéjar Sierra, which has the SkyRace 'Caras Nortes' mountain race, the Andalusian Enduro MTB cup and the newly renovated El Calar municipal football pitch.

"We are talking about a route with the longest zip wire in Spain within a via ferrata and spectacular views, as it is located at an altitude of between 1,210 and 1,309 metres above sea level and facing the giants of the Sierra Nevada", added the mayor during the inauguration.

José Robles, Mayor of Güéjar Sierra, inaugurates the via ferrata

Monica Castillo from Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, said that it remains committed to promoting healthy and safe outdoor activities and "to projects that promote the economic and social development of our province". Castillo added, "The via ferrata will be a great attraction for both locals and visitors and will help to enhance the stunning natural environment of Güéjar Sierra."

This new tourist attraction has been financed by the PIDE (Planes Provinciales de Inversiones en Instalaciones Deportivas), so that the total investment has amounted to 25,000 euros provided by Güéjar Sierra town hall and the Diputación.

During the inauguration a group of visitors tried out the new installations and said, "It's another way of experiencing the views."