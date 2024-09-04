Giant jellyfish found on Granada province beach

M. J. Arrebola Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A giant jellyfish was spotted on the beach in Salobreña on Granada's Costa Tropical on Tuesday 3 September, alarming beachgoers. What has surprised people, including marine biologists, who are studying the possible causes of its arrival, is that it has appeared in a year in which, unusually, few jellyfish have been seen along the Granada coast.

The impressive specimen could be a Rhizostoma pulmo, commonly known as 'aguamala', although this name is used for several similar species, according to Héctor Pula, technical manager of the Aula del Mar at the University of Granada (UGR).

This type of jellyfish is characterised by its imposing size and the blue dots that adorn its body, making it "an impressive visual spectacle", especially when it is alive and floating in its natural habitat. These jellyfish play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem and are an important part of the diet of species like sea turtles and sunfish.

Despite its imposing appearance, the 'Rhizostoma pulmo' is of little danger to humans. Its bite may cause mild irritation in sensitive areas of the body or in people with increased sensitivity, but in general it does not pose a serious health risk.

A summer without jellyfish

At the beginning of the summer, Julio de La Rosa, director of the Aula del Mar, explained that the presence of jellyfish on the coasts is mainly influenced by the sea currents, which can drag both these species and rubbish towards the shore.

This year, conditions have not favoured the proliferation and reproduction of jellyfish, despite the heat waves. The most common species on the coast is the Pelagia noctiluca, a small pink jellyfish. On the other hand, the large jellyfish Rhizostoma luteum, which can weigh up to 40 kilos, have not been sighted unlike in previous years. This species is rare in the Mediterranean and is characterised by its size, symbiosis with other organisms and less venomous tentacles.