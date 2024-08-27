Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Federico García Lorca airport terminal in Granada. Ramón L. Pérez.
Flights to Paris for under 20 euros and other bargain basement fares flying from Granada
Travel

Low-cost Spanish airline Vueling has launched a number of offers to travel to national and international destinations, including the UK, from the provincial airport in Andalucía

Marta Ramírez

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 18:54

Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport, also known as Granada International Airport, offers many national and international destinations including Madrid, Barcelona, Majorca, Paris and London.

Now, with summer coming to an end, many airlines are already offering low fares to popular cities including low-cost Spanish airline Vueling, which has published offers for cheap flights in September.

As of 30 September the Granada airport will have a direct connection with the Dutch city of Amsterdam. Many people are already taking advantage of this new opportunity and return tickets are available at very low prices. The airline is offering flights to Paris for just 19.99 euros on 25 September, departing at 10.20am.

If you fancy visiting Barcelona, the company is offering a flight for less than 40 euros for 19 September. Although the flight takes off at 10.45pm, it is a perfect opportunity to spend the next few days getting to know the Catalan capital. Also, if you want to return from Barcelona to Granada, on 25 September there is a flight for 27 euros.

Another popular international destination is London. Vueling is offering an evening flight on 25 September for 38 euros to London Gatwick Airport.

Apart from Vueling, the following airlines also operate at Granada: Air Europa to Palma de Mallorca, Air Nostrum to Madrid, Melilla and Santander, Binter Canarias and Volotea to Asturias.

In fact, all of these connections to and from the province have already offered flights at low prices for the next few months, including Christmas. A series of discounts that should be checked immediately as there are only a few seats left.

