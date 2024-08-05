A cut on his finger gave away the thieving Spider-Man of Granada's Castell de Ferro

The individual smashed one of the machines in the bar and only took a bottle of water.

The Spider-Man of Castell de Ferro in Granada province is an old acquaintance of the authorities, with more than fifty previous convictions. In recent years he has committed several crimes and in some of them he has also disguised himself so as not to be identified.

However, he has made mistakes that have given clues to investigators. In the last one, the theft of a bottle of water from a bar in Castell last week, the 58-year-old caused considerable damage to the vending machines. As IDEAL has learned, he cut a finger during the incident which has given him away.

The physical characteristics of the alleged perpetrator put the Guardia Civil of Castell de Ferro on his trail. In fact, they suspected from the very first moment that it could be him. He was recognised and, after being located and arrested, it was found that he had wounds that matched those he had made during the incident, specifically on his finger.

In the past the same individual committed a robbery in which he took around 600 euros in coins. The next day he filled his vehicle up with about 80 euros worth of petrol, handing over all the money in coins, another key clue which gave him away.

Make-up artist

Apparently, in the 1990s he allegedly stole identity cards and bank account books and went to banks to withdraw money. Before that, he would hire a make-up artist who he would pay around 100,000 pesetas (around 600 euros) to make him look like the owner of the ID card.