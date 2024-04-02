28-year-old driver drowns after car crashes into fountain at a roundabout in Granada

Sections
Javier F. Barrera
Granada
Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 21:19
A 28-year-old man has drowned after his car crashed onto a roundabout in Granada city and it landed upside inside the decorative fountain.
Several eyewitnesses reported a vehicle had crashed into the traffic feature on Avenida Juan Pablo II at about 4.40am on Saturday 30 March.
Desafortunadamente un nuevo #SiniestroVial ocurrido esta noche a las 04:39 horas, en av. Juan Pablo II (Alcampo) ha costado la vida a un joven granadino de 28 años.— Policía Local de Granada (@PoliciaGr) March 30, 2024
El vehículo ha sufrido una salida de vía finalizando en el interior de la fuente en la isla central de la glorieta. pic.twitter.com/gvziKLR9Gf
The city's fire brigade reported that the first call it received warned of a car that had collided with the edge of the fountain in the middle of the roundabout. "It appears the car was upside down in the fountain. Eyewitnesses tried to help the victim inside the car. Local Police officers, who were on patrol nearby, also arrived immediately," the brigade said.
"When the firefighters arrived, the vehicle had already been righted and was on its four wheels. It is believed the person could have died from drowning," the brigade pointed out.
"As soon as we arrived we released the trapped person from inside the wrecked vehicle" and "the medical staff carried out CPR at the scene of the accident, but it was not possible to save his life," the statement added.
