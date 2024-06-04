Two-year-old boy dies after falling from third-floor bedroom window in south of Spain

112 incident
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 09:29
A two-year-old boy has died after falling from a third-floor window in Cadiz in the Andalucía region of Spain.
The incident happened on Sunday evening when, at around half past seven, the child accidentally fell out of a bedroom window of his home in Calle Brújula after climbing on top of a small table while playing .
The child was rushed to the Puerta del Mar hospital in the city where he remained in a very serious condition until he died after being unable to overcome the injuries sustained in the accident.
