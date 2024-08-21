The goat herder in Spain who took a weary griffon vulture under his wing

José María Aguilera Cadiz Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 10:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There are special people in this world and Fran is one of them. This goat herder from Andalucía's Cadiz province, based in Tarifa, tells his daily adventures on the TikTok social media platform. It is a very curious union between new technology and a centuries-old profession. Following Fran's stories (@magicpippo72 ) is very worthwhile and this is a retelling of his latest adventure.

Fran has done a fair bit of everything in his life. Magician, clown, artist, he has earned his living in different ways and now he has thrown himself into the country life with his little dog Candela, kitten Mizifú and 200 Florida goats - a breed of livestock from the Guadalquivir area with a high milk yield. However, in the last few days a new lodger moved into his commune in Bolonia cove in the Campo de Gibraltar of southern Spain.

This new arrival was a griffon vulture. It is a species that can take us by surprise with its sheer size and its majesty when it spreads its wings. It can reach a wingspan of three metres and weigh up to 10 kilos. This bird of prey is common in the area although in the past it was hunted down for many years.

Although it is listed as a bird of prey, it is mostly a scavenger bird. Griffon vultures can be seen in all their splendour in the mountains of Cadiz and neighbouring provinces, in places such as the rock of Zaframagón (a nature reserve since 1989) where hundreds of them nest. They can also be found in the well-known 'Garganta Verde' (green gorge) and the Strait of Gibraltar, which is a common area to view their twice-yearly migration to and from Africa.

As a result of their presence in this part of the world, on several occasions some birds will suffer an incident or accident, due to either nature (struck down by strong winds or other bad weather conditions) or what humans have built, such as high-voltage power lines or wind farms.

Griffon vultures in Cadiz

Well, one of these vultures ended up on the land where Fran usually walks his goats and the shepherd adopted it for a few days, providing it with food, water and a place of safety until the arrival of Seprona, the nature and environmental protection branch of the Guardia Civil.

The vulture has been one more in Fran's herd these past few days, sharing experiences and games with the rest of the animals. Fran even attempted to help it take flight, but without success. Yesterday Fran shared on his social media that the weary vulture has now left the area after being picked up by Seprona, who will try to reintroduce it to its natural habitat once recovered from the accident.

The griffon vulture is not a threatened or endangered species in Spain, although it is protected in other countries. Here it is listed as a species of special interest. In fact, on some occasions videos have gone viral when posted online of locals and wildlife officers trying to rescue a bird after it has fallen into a house, onto a terrace or rooftop, and even on the beach. It is a harmless scavenger species but it is best not to get too close to one due to its strength and the power of its beak. It is advisable to notify the Guardia Civil (Seprona) on 062 or 112 immediately if it is found disorientated or having trouble taking flight. There are centres in Spain for the conservation and care of griffon vultures, such as the Montejo de la Vega raptor refuge, founded in 1975 by Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente.