The French omelette was invented in Cadiz plus several other strange things you didn't know about this province in the south of Spain

The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain is particularly known for its history, culture, popular art and cuisine, among many other things. The Phoenicians arrived here more than 3,000 years ago, and the provincial capital is considered the oldest city in Western Europe. Every year the province celebrates popular festivals such as the carnivals in January and February, Easter Week in April and the motorcycle Grand Prix in May.

Cadiz is equally well-known for its beaches, from Sanlúcar and Chipiona to La Línea, Algeciras and San Roque, the entire coastline of Cadiz and the Costa del Luz is the main tourist attraction of the territory. Films such as the James Bond franchise have been shot in the province and actors such as Tom Cruise and Cameron Díaz have filmed here. The first Spanish constitution was signed in Cadiz and Napoleon's French troops were defeated here in the 19th century. However, there are still some secrets to Cadiz, unknown or little-known curiosities that make the province of Cadiz an even more endearing place.

The Cadiz meridian

A Tik-Tokker has shared a video on this social media channel with five curious facts about Cadiz, five things about the province that were unknown to many.

The Greenwich meridian, also known as the zero meridian, is an imaginary vertical line that divides the world map into two identical halves and from which longitudes are measured. It is so called because it passes through a place bearing that name in England. However, previously the zero meridian belonged to Cadiz, and sailors used this meridian of Cadiz as the reference point on their nautical charts for all voyages.

The next curiosity is that the last subtropical forest in Europe is located in the Natural Park of Los Alcornocales, resembling a mini Amazon jungle - humid and dark, with lush greenery. It is also the largest cork oak forest in the world.

The French omelette, of Cadiz origin

In Cadiz province stands the tallest lighthouse in Spain and the fifth largest in the world. It measures 69 metres high and is located in Chipiona. It was built to mark the entrance to the Guadalquivir River.

During the 19th century Spain was besieged by French troops and Cadiz provided the resistance. The French army was defeated and the victory gave rise to the first Spanish constitution. However, the war left another legacy, and that is that the French omelette was born in Cadiz. During the city's siege by the French in the 19th century, and faced with food shortages, it was decided to make omelettes using only eggs (no potatoes), and so that dish became known as the French omelette.

Lastly, it is also interesting to note that the penalty shoot-out was invented during the Carranza Trophy of 1962. The final in Cadiz between FC Barcelona and Real Zaragoza ended in a draw, the norm being to repeat the whole match. However, the director of Cadiz FC, Rafael Ballester, proposed each side take five kicks from the penalty spot to shorten the duration of the tournament in Cadiz.

So, how many of these facts did you know beforehand?