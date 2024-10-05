Endangered birds land in south of Spain after epic 2,800-kilometre guided journey from Austria

La Voz Cadiz Saturday, 5 October 2024, 12:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The ibis eremitas (as they are called in Spanish) have returned to Cadiz in the south of Spain. On Wednesday 36 of them arrived in Medina Sidonia after completing a journey of 2,800 kilometres from Bavaria.

Despite being only the second year for this project, the event has become somewhat iconic. It is part of the continuous effort of the Junta de Andalucía and the conservationists at Jerez zoological park to keep this species going under the auspices of the 'Bald ibis Project', which has already managed to retain a permanent population of around 300 individual birds in the province and 37 breeding pairs.

Regional minister for sustainability and the environment Catalina García was there to welcome at Medina Sidonia airfield the Waldrapp team of ibis 'foster mums', Helena Wehner and Bárbara Steininger, as well as Johannes Fritz, director of the LIFE-NBI EU project, pilot of the motorised paraglider and the person who came up with this idea.

From Austria to Barbate

"The return of the bald ibis to Cadiz is testimony to the success of the collaboration within 'Proyecto Eremita' since 2004 and to the dedication of the Junta de Andalucía, via the relevant departments and the staff in AMAYA [the regional government's environment agency], and Jerez's zoological park to the conservation of its biodiversity. With nearly 300 specimens in the wild and continuous efforts to protect and monitor, Andalucía is now set as a benchmark in the conservation of this endangered species", said Fritz.

These 36 bald ibis (also known as Waldrapp), which were born in Rosegg zoo in Carinthia (Austria), left their flight-training camp in Taching am See, a municipality in Upper Bavaria, on 13 August. This is the second human-led migration of this species to Vejer, on this occasion covering 2,800 kilometres over several legs. These 36 specimens will be sent to the San Ambrosio aviary in Barbate.

Catalina García pointed out that, despite the successes achieved, there is still a lot of work to be done. "Our work does not end here. The monitoring and protection of breeding colonies is a constant task, and we must be aware of the threats that these birds face, such as electrocution on power lines, habitat loss or illegal hunting." In this regard she stressed the importance of continuing to collaborate with international projects such as LIFE-NBI, which seeks to connect the European population of bald ibis with the sitting population in other parts of Cadiz province through guided migratory routes.

This joint effort is expected to consolidate a regular migration of ibis between Europe and Andalucía by 2028, which will further contribute to the stabilisation of the species. García praised the work of all the parties involved, both at regional and international level, for their dedication to the conservation of the bald ibis. "We are demonstrating that, with effort and collaboration, we can reverse critical situations for our most endangered species."

In addition, the experts are assessing the possibility of carrying out experiments in the medium term to reintroduce the species into other parts of Andalucía, but only after analysing the viability of this via thorough research.

The arrival event was also attended by all leading members of the Junta responsible for the environment, conservation and biodiversity as well as representatives from all the other partners involved in the bald ibis project and local dignitaries.

During the welcome ceremony, Catalina García highlighted the importance of this milestone for the conservation of a species listed globally as "endangered", underlining the commitment of all the institutions involved in the protection of the bald ibis. "This return is a symbol of the international collaboration and sustained effort that, over 20 years, we have carried out to ensure the survival of the bald ibis in our lands", she said.

The project, which began in 2004 with the collaboration between the regional environment ministry and Jerez zoological park, has been a benchmark in the conservation of endangered species. The initial goal of establishing a sedentary and self-sufficient population in the region of La Janda, Cadiz, is very close to being achieved. "Today we can proudly say that we have 37 breeding pairs, distributed in different strategic points of the province, which puts us very close to the objective of reaching a stable population of 350 individuals", said García.

The process of conservation of the northern bald ibis has involved the annual release of birds born in captivity from different European zoos that are members of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) and also belong to the EEP (European Endangered Species Programme).

These releases have reinforced the wild population, favouring reproduction in carefully selected areas, such as the rocky cliffs of La Barca de Vejer and the Castilnovo tower in Conil, where improvements have been made to the habitat to facilitate nesting.

Looking to the future

In addition to the success in the conservation of the bald ibis in Andalucía, Catalina García announced that, as a result of the collaboration between Jerez zoo and the regional environment ministry, from 11 to 14 March 2025 Jerez de la Frontera will host the International Symposium of the Northern Bald Ibis, an opportunity to share knowledge and advances in the preservation of this endangered species. The symposium, which will bring together experts from around the world, will reflect the Junta de Andalucía's commitment to research and the protection of biodiversity.

The event will include technical talks and a visit to the La Barca de Vejer breeding colony, one of the most important breeding sites of ibis eremita in the province. "We want this symposium to serve as a meeting point for researchers and professionals working on the conservation of the ibis and other endangered species, so that together we can design new strategies to ensure their future," she stated.