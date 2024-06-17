Our pick of the top hotels to enjoy summer in Andalucía's Cadiz province

M.L. Cadiz Monday, 17 June 2024, 10:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

The difference is always in the detail and that is why on this occasion we offer you a selection of some of the most luxurious and grandest hotels in Cadiz. Enjoy this summer in first class facilities that combine comfort and elegance to guarantee a unique experience.

Barceló Costa Ballena Golf & Spa

The Barceló Costa Ballena Golf & Spa 4-star hotel stands out for its typically Andalusian architecture and for its location right next to a golf course and very close to the beach.

Located between Rota and Chipiona, in Costa Ballena, it consists of 228 spacious rooms with pleasant terraces overlooking the swimming pool and the golf course.

The complex has a spa, wellness centre and a water circuit. Sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of the opportunity to exercise by cycling or horse-riding, playing padel tennis or even having a game of football.

The hotel also has a buffet restaurant, offering a carefully selected range of national and international dishes.

Royal Hideaway Sancti Petri

The Royal Hideaway Sancti Petri hotel is considered one of the mostluxurious in Cadiz province. This five-star hotel has a privileged location, right on the seafront of one of the best beaches in Spain: La Barrosa.

Perhaps its greatest treasure that few people know about is its spectacular garden of 35,000 square metres with a wide variety of flowers and plants, especially the tropical kind. Everything from small plants and flowers to the largest trees and palms. In addition, there are wooden stairways, walkways and bridges across beautiful ponds with small waterfalls and wildlife such as fish and turtles.

The hotel has 195 rooms equipped with the latest technology and an exclusive home automation system. Among them are four themed suites that really stand out, all with a hydro-massage bathtub and private terrace, and two of them have their own swimming pool and barbecue.

The resort has the largest spa in Andalucía, with a surface area of 3,600 m2 spread over two floors. The hotel's spa offers both Western and Eastern styles of therapy with more than 40 treatments available. In addition to the spa, there is the hotel's Sky Wellness Terrace, an open-air massage and treatment centre.

Hotel Puerto Sherry

The Hotel Puerto Sherry is a charming four-star hotel with a total of 60 luxurious rooms with private terraces and magnificent views of the Bay of Cadiz, as well as a wide range of services and amenities, including a terrace, swimming pool, solarium, massage centre, gymnasium and public lounges.

With its distinguished shape that makes it look like a ship and a decor to match in nautical style, giving it great character, the Hotel Puerto Sherry invites you to immerse yourself and make the most of its facilities located just a few metres from the jetties and moorings in the marina.

The hotel is only a 10-minute walk from La Muralla beach and has its own sports facilities such as padel tennis, yoga and full-blown tennis. Free private parking is available on site.

Hotel Spa Cádiz Plaza

Hotel Spa Cádiz Plaza is a city-based, family-oriented hotel located almost on the beachfront, just 10 metres from Victoria beach, right on Ana Orantes roundabout.

Rooms include a flat-screen TV, minibar, air-conditioning and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also offers the option of staying in self-catering flats with kitchen and living room for a more complete stay with family or friends.

Guests can enjoy a jacuzzi as it offers spa and beauty services, gym and a chill-out terrace where they can enjoy the best cocktails. Other useful spaces are provided for reading, co-working or impromptu meetings at the lobby bar.

Hotel Occidental Cádiz

The Hotel Occidental Cádiz has 96 rooms of up to 30 m², equipped with super-king size beds and free Wi-Fi. In terms of facilities, it has four large conference and event rooms occupying a surface area of almost 300 m2.

This 4-star hotel is located on Avenida Andalucía, the main access road into Cadiz city. It has a restaurant with buffet or à la carte service, cafeteria and terrace.

It is a city hotel that is 15 minutes away from the old town but also only 100 metres away from Victoria beach.

Hotel Playa Victoria

The Hotel Playa Victoria is located on the former site of the Playa Victoria beach and spa resort designed by Pascua Ortega. This four-star hotel in Cadiz city also has an outdoor swimming pool that operates from mid-April and a solarium on the beachfront.

It is a city hotel but guests can access the beach directly from the hotel as it is located next to the Atlantic, offering stunning views. Free wi-fi is available throughout the property and laundry and dry-cleaning services are available on request.

The Playa Victoria offers services for both tourism and business trips, as it has 188 rooms: 183 doubles, two grand suites and two royal suites. Furthermore, there is one room fully equipped for guests with reduced mobility.

On the first floor of the hotel is the breakfast room, which has large windows from which you can enjoy a beautiful view of the swimming pool and the beach. It is also worth mentioning the food experiences available at Bar Neptuno and Isla de León Restaurant, both fully operational from the end of May.

Palacio de Sancti Petri Gran Meliá

Surrounded by the sea and golf courses is the Palacio de Sancti Petri Gran Meliá, an old neo-Mudéjar palace that breathes all those influences throughout its design, with traditional patios and all that feel of the old-style haciendas.

This five-star luxury hotel is located on the seafront with direct access to La Barrosa beach in Chiclana. With a spa, a swimming pool open to the ocean among palm trees and flowers along with a menu offering dishes that will surprise you.

At the Alevante restaurant you can enjoy local cuisine with top-quality fresh produce and Michelin-starred recognition. Ángel León, together with the head chef Cristian Rodríguez, turns his revolutionary vision of gastronomy into a cuisine steeped in the wisdom of the local fishermen and flavours brought from the depths of the sea.

Also chef Joaquín Lobón at Entrevientos offers the best selection of fish from the Bay of Cadiz, an extensive selection of tender, matured meat dishes and seasonal vegetables.

Finally, in the Entre Cielos rooftop space you can enjoy the sunset with a raw food bar menu, paired with signature cocktails and the best selection of wines.

Palacio de Sancti Petri also offers its guests experiences to know more about the culture and roots of Cadiz, from exploring by private boat how tuna fish are caught in the 'almadraba' nets, to tasting solera wines in a winery in Sanlúcar, or even an excursion to the Sierra de Grazalema.