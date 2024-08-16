High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía

Jesús Megías Cadiz Friday, 16 August 2024, 14:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The latest report from the Andalusian regional ministry of Health has warned of "high levels" of potentially virus-carrying mosquitoes in the Cadiz province municipality of Barbate. However, according to the town hall, no cases of the disease have been confirmed so far.

Fumigation started earlier this year in Benalup, Medina, Vejer and Tarifa due to the late rains in spring.

Since 2020, special emphasis has been placed on these areas due to the increase in West Nile virus cases, caused by the bite of the common mosquito.