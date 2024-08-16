Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía
High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía

A warning about the number of mosquitoes has been issued in Barbate on Cadiz province's Costa de la Luz

Jesús Megías

Cadiz

Friday, 16 August 2024, 14:31

The latest report from the Andalusian regional ministry of Health has warned of "high levels" of potentially virus-carrying mosquitoes in the Cadiz province municipality of Barbate. However, according to the town hall, no cases of the disease have been confirmed so far.

Fumigation started earlier this year in Benalup, Medina, Vejer and Tarifa due to the late rains in spring.

Since 2020, special emphasis has been placed on these areas due to the increase in West Nile virus cases, caused by the bite of the common mosquito.

