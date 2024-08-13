Junta de Andalucía confirms death of a woman from West Nile virus and identifies ten new cases

Fumigation work in Puebla del Río, Seville, in areas near the Guadalquivir River, as well as wetlands, to try to prevent the spread of the mosquito that transmits the disease.

Europa Press Seville Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 16:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health has detected the presence of West Nile virus (WNV) in test captures of mosquitoes carried out between 1 and 8 August in the Seville province municipalities of Almensilla, Bollullos de la Mitación, Dos Hermanas, Gelves, Los Palacios y Villafranca and Villamanrique de la Condesa, as well as in Barbate (Cadiz province).

In addition, ten new cases of WNV have been confirmed in three people from Dos Hermanas, four from Coria del Río, one from La Puebla del Río, one from Seville and one from Navarra who had stayed in Utrera. Of these cases, five have already been discharged and the death of an 87-year-old woman with West Nile Virus, who had previous pathologies, has been reported in the municipality of Coria del Río in Seville province.

Likewise, as a result of the increase in surveillance, the ministry has also reported that the Doñana Biological Station of CSIC has also located the presence of WNV in mosquitoes captured in the Seville municipalities of La Puebla del Río, Coria del Río and Palomares del Río. Also, the presence of WNV has been detected in a horse in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), a horse in Ecija, another in La Luisiana and another in Carmona (Seville) by the regional ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development.

Health and Consumer Affairs has communicated to the municipal authorities the public health actions to be taken as detailed in the programme of surveillance and integral control of vectors transmitting West Nile Fever (WNF) in Andalucía to significantly reduce the probability of transmission to the population.

Additionally, the weekly public health report has concluded that the population densities of females of potentially transmitting mosquito species are at high levels (Grade IV and III) in Villamanrique de la Condesa, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Gelves, Dos Hermanas and Bollullos de la Mitación (Seville) and Barbate (Cadiz) and at medium levels (Grade II) in Almensilla (Seville) and in Benalup-Casas Viejas and Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz).

What is the West Nile virus?

WNV infection is a zoonosis disease transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Culex. The disease affects countries in southern, eastern and western Europe. The virus is transmitted among birds through the bite of infected mosquitoes, which is its natural cycle. Humans and other mammals can be infected collaterally, without further transmission from them. About 80% of WNV infections in humans are asymptomatic. WNF is the most common clinical presentation. Elderly and immunocompromised persons are at increased risk of developing WNV neuroinvasive disease.

The regional ministry of Health insists on the need for the population to maintain preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites during the hours of greatest activity of the species that transmit this disease (around dawn and after dusk), both individual - with the use of registered repellents for topical use and light clothing that covers most of the skin - as well as domestic situations - with the use of mosquito nets or environmental repellents - especially for the vulnerable population with compromised immunity.

These recommendations include avoiding stagnant water accumulations (gardens, flower pots, utensils, etc.) to prevent them from being used for the development of mosquito larvae, such as the well-known tiger mosquito.

Mosquito surveillance

Entomological surveillance (mosquito surveillance) is the key tool for the early identification of WNV circulation in Andalucía, allowing the adoption of appropriate surveillance and control measures aimed at reducing the risk to the population in the region.

Regular monitoring of mosquito populations by means of traps placed at strategic points provides information on the different species of mosquitoes, population density and the detection of the presence of West Nile virus in transmitting species such as Culex perexiguus, Culex pipiens, Culex modestus and Culex laticinctus.

The trap sites are located in 26 municipalities in Andalucía, either because they are classified as high or moderate risk areas or to obtain information on the progress of the vector in territories with lower risk levels. The objective is the early detection of the increase in the density of transmitting mosquitoes and the circulation of the virus in mosquitoes in order to inform the local administration to intensify surveillance, control and communication actions in their territory, thus reducing the probability of transmission to humans.

The criterion used in the location of the traps in the selected areas has been that of areas where a significant abundance of the four main vector species (mosquitoes) of the virus can be expected prior to their increased presence in the population centres, i.e. areas with stagnant water with low salinity.

On the other hand, more entomological surveillance activities of mosquitoes transmitting West Nile virus are being carried out in Andalucía. It is worth highlighting the work of the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC) with sven trapping stations in the province of Seville and the implementation of the Arbor Prevent project, which includes 800 sampling points in the provinces of Seville, Huelva and Cadiz, of which 400 were sampled last year and 400 are being carried out this year.

The Huelva provincial authority's Mosquito Control Service has 23 trapping stations throughout the province. In addition, this information is coordinated and integrated with other surveillance carried out on horses and birds by the regional animal health and wildlife authorities, and with human epidemiological surveillance, all of which are also monitored by the Directorate-General.