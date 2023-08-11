Five loggerhead turtles recovered from Bolonia beach are returned to their natural environment With these five in Cadiz province, a total of 15 turtles have been returned to their natural environment at different points along the Andalusian coast so far this year

Five loggerhead turtles recovered from Bolonia beach, in Cadiz province, were returned to the sea in good health on Friday by the technical team of the regional ministry of sustainability, environment and blue economy and the Amaya agency.

The five specimens had been at the marine environment management centre, Cegma, in Algeciras. Now a total of 15 turtles have been returned to their natural environment at different points along the Andalusian coast so far this year, the Junta has reported in a statement.

Officials attended the release of the turtles on Bolonia beach, thanking the public for their collaboration and also the organisations and associations such as SOS Caretta, which work to care for these species and watch over animals in danger of extinction.

In 2022, Cegma in Algeciras cared for 42 loggerhead turtles, which have received veterinary care before being returned to their natural environment, all within the framework of a programme that protects this endangered species. During the first six months of this year, a total of 14 loggerhead turtles were admitted to the centre in Algeciras.

Scientists have warned about the exponential increase in the presence of marine litter defecated by more than 80% of the turtles brought in. The presence of rubbish in sea turtles is "an increasingly present reality" and a "very significant" increase has been observed in recent years.

The specimens that take the longest time to recover and, therefore, remain in the centres for the longest periods of time are those that have suffered some kind of human interaction. For this reason, the regional ministry has called for people to take care of the natural environment and avoid littering the sea and the coast.

A cigarette butt, an ice cream wrapper, a plastic cup left carelessly on the sand or fishing gear lost or abandoned, directly cause the deterioration of the marine habitat and constitute a threat to turtles, seabirds, fish and seabed, the Junta de Andalucía stated.