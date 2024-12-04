British man buys dream home in Spain only to find out later he must share kitchen with other neighbours

La Voz de Cádiz Arcos de la Frontera Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 10:47

British man Steven Najda thought he had fulfilled his life dream when he purchased a home in the Andalusian province of Cadiz, until he discovered he shared the kitchen at the property with another family.

The 67-year-old didn't think twice when he saw the 'for sale' sign on the Casa del Conde del Águila, located in the town of Arcos de la Frontera, however, after the transaction was finalised, "strangers started appearing in his kitchen", according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Najda had bought half of the ground floor of the home for 135,000 euros, but what he didn't know was that he would be sharing the kitchen. "It all started one morning when a stranger turned up with her dog. When I asked her what she was doing, I found out that there were two doors leading directly from other houses into my kitchen," Najda told the British newspaper.

The Brit said he discussed it with his lawyer, but it turned out he wasn't right. "It was completely devastating, I bought it thinking it would be the basis for a new life in Spain, but now I hardly come here because I don't want to live under the threat of random people sitting in my kitchen," he said.

Najda pointed out that he specifically asked the seller, his lawyer and even the municipal notary to check the deeds to make sure that the kitchen was his.

The problem centres on the fact that both neighbours have "access rights and keys to enter, although both have their own kitchens, neither has given up their rights".

The situation has generated a lot of controversy among the residents. Najda said he has also lost all the plants and an irrigation system he had installed in the communal courtyard. Then, allegedly, another resident illegally connected a pipe to his water, diverting his supply.

"I was recovering from a stroke when all this happened," he added. "It has affected me a lot, both financially and mentally."