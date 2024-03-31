This is the beach in Andalucía named among world's top 100 by Lonely Planet

La Voz Cadiz Sunday, 31 March 2024, 09:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The new Lonely Planet guide (Best Beaches: 100 of the World's Most Incredible Beaches) has selected one from Cadiz province in southern Spain's Andalucía region and included it in its prestigious top-100 list. It is quite a compliment as the guide is made up of 100 beaches from all over the world, from Oceania to America and from Europe to Asia.

The travel guide picked Punta Paloma, in Tarifa as the Cadiz beach that deserved a place in the top-100. It also mentioned four other Spanish beaches: Torimbia beach, in Llanes, Asturias; Ses Illetes, in Formentera; Famara beach, in Lanzarote and Cala Estreta, eight kilometres from the town of Palamós, on the Costa Brava.

The large dune on the beach of Valdevaqueros is used to locate the beach of Punta Paloma. From the road, this high sandy hillock acts as an irresistible magnet for water sports enthusiasts. For the less active, the surroundings of Punta Paloma cape are an attractive and peaceful place.

A natural beach

Punta Paloma occupies about 2.5 kilometres of coastline accompanied by a line of fine golden sand about 15 metres wide. The most attractive thing about this coastal spot, about 10 kilometres from Tarifa, is its wild nature, from the rolling dunes that reach almost to the ocean to the vegetation dotted around it. It is one of those places where you can really forget about civilisation.

Punta Paloma feels so secluded that it comes with no beach services, no toilets, no showers and definitely no beach bar. However, the experience is authentic as you'll get.