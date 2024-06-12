Is this beach in Andalucía the best in the whole of Spain? This is how you can vote for it...

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 15:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Readers of the travel and lifestyle publication Condé Nast Traveler get to choose once again the best beach in Spain. In 2023 it was Bolonia beach, in Cadiz province, then in 2021 it was Valdevaqueros, also in Cadiz. In 2020, the accolade went to San Antonio del Mar in Asturias and in 2019 the award went to Papagayo in Lanzarote. But which beach will be the star of 2024? Readers will decide in a vote that is open until 11.59pm on 23 June.

To represent Andalucía, Condé Nast Traveler has selected Valdevaqueros beach as the best in the region. After being awarded Best Beach in Spain in 2021, should it win again this year, that will be a second win for this beach.

The magazine focused on the beach's unique location: "Guarded by a lush pine forest behind it, it is placed between two seas, two countries and two continents, making it a unique and natural enclave that preserves the essence of its fine, white sands and the enormity of its deep blue waters. Furthermore, Valdevaqueros beach is revered by lovers of water sports like kitesurfing and windsurfing, as being big (4 kilometres long) and wide (120 metres) make it the ideal setting for practising them."

The team of CN Traveler editors previously toured the Spanish coastline to make a special selection of the 50 best beaches to visit in Spain in 2024. This list presented a selection of beaches for all tastes: city break, hidden, caters well for tourists, pristine and unspoilt, picturesque, volcanic or a mini paradise, but all of them stand out for being places to escape the world outside.

Readers began voting on 5 June for their favourite beach from among the four selected by CN Traveler's team of specialists within each region of the country, including Andalucía. Now, the finalists - one per region - will compete for the gold medal.

These are the 10 finalists for the best beach in Spain 2024: Valdevaqueros Beach (Cadiz), Cala Saona (Formentera), Famara Beach (Lanzarote), Los Locos Beach (Cantabria), Cala Fonda (Tarragona), Playa Norte (Castellón), Las Catedrales Beach (Lugo), Zarautz Beach (Guipúzcoa), Poo Beach (Llanes), Calblanque Beach (Cartagena).

This year, Condé Nast Traveler invites readers and travellers to participate in the voting to select the winner. In addition, those who dare to act as judges will automatically be entered into a prize draw by Roadsurfer: a 300-euro voucher to be redeemed when booking a camper van from the company. You can participate in the voting via this link until 23rd June.