Two young men arrested for allegedly beating a man to death to steal his mobile phone and wallet
The victim was attacked in a street in the south of Spain when one of the individuals, a minor, kicked him in the head before the pair fled the scene with the stolen belongings

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 17:05

Two young men have been arrested following a fatal mugging attack that happened in the town of Nijar in Almeria province of Almeria in Spain's Andalucá region. They are charged with one count of intentional homicide and one count of robbery with violence.

The events unfolded in the early hours of the morning at the end of November when the emergency services received a call at around 12.30am with reports of a person lying motionless and with signs of being beaten in a central street in the Campohermoso area of the town. On arrival at the scene Guardia Civil and Local Police officers were unable to save the victim despite attempting to resuscitate him.

The Guardia Civil's subsequent investigation described how the suspects hid round a corner from where they observed the victim who was sitting on the pavement and using his mobile phone.

After a few minutes, one of them, the minor, moved towards him and kicked him in the head, leaving him unconscious and lying on the ground. The other young man approached him and between them they took his mobile phone and wallet before the older detainee kicked the victim one more time.

Moments later, the assailants returned to check the condition of the victim, who was still not moving. However, they left again without assisting him or notifying the emergency services.

Officers identified and arrested the pair seven days after the incident happened. The older person has been remanded in custody while the minor is being held in a juvenile detention centre.

