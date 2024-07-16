Six-month-old baby found abandoned near a hospital in Almeria

112 incident
Nerea Escámez
Almeria
Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 17:07
A six-month-old baby boy was found on the morning of Monday 15 July near the Bola Azul de Almería hospital, where he was initially taken for a check-up.
The Junta de Andalucía's social services are now looking after the infant at a child protection centre and have said he is "in good condition".
Sources close to the investigation have confirmed to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal that they are trying to locate the parents of the baby after a relative of the child alerted the authorities to the fact that he had been abandoned.
