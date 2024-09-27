Santander lists properties for sale throughout Spain with discounts of up to 60%

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Property

The 645 property offers are spread across 45 provinces of the country and include housing and commercial premises

Europa Press

Almeria

Friday, 27 September 2024, 10:57

The Santander bank group in Spain has launched a new commercial offer with 645 properties of different types for sale via its property portal, Diglo, with discounts of up to 60 per cent, the company has announced in a statement.

The offers will be available on the Diglo website until 15 December and the company expects to make 77 million euros through the sales.

The properties on offer are spread across 45 provinces. Madrid has the most assets, with a total of 190 (29% of the total, followed by Murcia with 38, and Seville and Cadiz with 31 each. Barcelona has 30 assets, while Asturias has 30. It is closely followed by Almeria, with 21, and Granada and Ciudad Real with 18 each.

Commercial premises make up 27% of the available properties with a total of 172 assets, This is followed by a total of 83 homes (13% of the total), 52 warehouses (8%) and 27 offices (4%).

There are also 285 garages (44%) with discounts of up to 50%, and the remaining 4% of hotels, storage rooms, floors and others, with discounts of between 10% and 60%.

