British man dies after being struck on head with garden hoe while out walking his dog in Andalucía

A British resident of Zurgena - a small, inland town in Andalucía's Almeria province - has died after allegedly being attacked with a garden hoe by a man. The alleged attack happened on Monday 12 August when the victim was out walking his dog near the perpetrator's house when he received the blow to the head.

According to the 112 Andalucía emergency incident control room staff, witnesses reported that a man had been attacked in the Palacés area of Zurgena and was badly injured. The emergency operators then alerted the 061 health services, Guardia Civil and Local Police forces to the incident. Preliminary information received indicated that the injured person was a male of about 59 years of age and that the perpetrator of the alleged attack had fled the scene.

The injured man who suffered the attack with the hoe was transferred to the La Inmaculada de Huércal-Overa hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Sources from the Guardia Civil's command headquarters for the area said the incident was being treated as a case of violent death and confirmed that the alleged perpetrator had been located and arrested.