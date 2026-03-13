How new Bristol and Liverpool flights triggered a 60% surge in Almería international tourism

David Roth Almería Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:24 Share

Almeria airport received 42,092 passengers in February, 2.9 per cent more than in the same month last year.

The figure is part of the more than 2.54 million users who have used the Andalusian airports during the second month of the year - 2,541,724 passengers - according to data released Thursday 12 March by Spanish airport operator Aena.

Almería Airport: February 2026 performance at a glance Total passengers: 42,092 (+2.9% year-on-year) Daily average: 1,503 users International growth: +60.8% surge in foreign arrivals Top market: United Kingdom (8,915 passengers, up 77.2% Growth drivers: New winter routes to Bristol and Liverpool

The data shows a daily average of 1,503 users at Almeria's El Alquián airport was largely due to the strong growth in foreign tourists, with an increase of 60.8 per cent.

The driving force behind this strong growth was the British market, with 8,915 passengers on flights to Almeria, an increase of 77.2 per cent. This has put down to two new routes that started at the start of the winter season to Bristol and Liverpool.

With regard to the other Andalusian airports, in February alone Malaga airport received more than 1.57 million passengers (+3.5% compared to the previous year), followed by Seville airport, with 785,021 passengers (+8.5%), Granada airport, with 94,642 (-0.6%), Jerez airport, with 38,401 passengers (+3%), and Cordoba airport, with 3,017 passengers (+520.8%).