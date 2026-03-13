New pet ownership regulations and dog leash laws in Almuñécar: a guide to fines and compliance

SUR in English Friday, 13 March 2026, 13:13 | Updated 13:21h. Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has tightened up its controls on pet ownership and has been carrying out inspections around the town.

Councillor for the area, Lucía González López, has said that the aim of the inspections has been to check that "pet owners are complying with current regulations on responsible pet ownership and strengthening citizen coexistence in public spaces".

The inspections, which have been carried out by municipal staff, have included making sure pets have the correct identification by microchip, keeping dogs on a leash in public places, picking up faeces and proof that pets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

González explained that most of the interventions have been preventative and informative in nature, with the aim of reminding owners of the importance of complying with regulations to ensure public health and the proper use of common areas.

However, three complaints have been filed for non-compliance with Article 12 of Law 11/2003 on the protection of animals in Andalucía, which establishes the obligation for dogs to be kept on a leash in public places.

The councillor stressed that failure to comply with this regulation may constitute a minor offence punishable by a warning or fines ranging from 500 to 10,000 euros.