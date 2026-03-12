Future Nerja car park plans available for public consultation

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 12 March 2026, 15:51 Share

Nerja town hall has published its draft design and feasibility study for the future car park on Avenida de Pescia for public consultation. The town hall hopes that the facility, which is planned for land next to the future health centre, will alleviate one of the town's biggest problems: the lack of parking, especially during the summer months.

Both documents will remain on display for a period of one month after their publication in the Official Bulletin of Malaga province (BOP) as well as the town hall website and on the official notice board at the town hall itself.

The car park is planned for plot SG-EC.2 of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU), located next to the new health centre which is currently under construction. The building will have four floors and a total floor area of 25,406 square metres. The initiative also includes the possibility of setting up a future transport interchange on the roof of the complex, with the aim of improving connections with different means of transport.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that "once the public consultation period has ended, the draft and feasibility study will be approved and the specifications for tendering the contract will be approved, which will allow the final project to be drawn up and the contract for the construction and operation of the car park to be granted."

The town hall envisages that the building will be constructed and managed through a contract with a private company, a common formula for this type of facility. The lack of parking spaces is one of Nerja's long-standing problems, especially in the summer months, when the town's population multiplies with the arrival of visitors.

In 2025 the town hall commissioned a feasibility study for the project, which was awarded to the consultancy firm Karuna Consultoría Integral for 16,819 euros. This document has served as the basis for defining the technical and economic characteristics of the future car park.