Torremolinos cinema festival to focus on diversity through the language of film

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 12:22 Share

The Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre hosts Torremolinos Cinema 2026 from Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 March, an audiovisual programme organised by the town hall in collaboration with the Malaga provincial council and Hotel Pez Espada.

The fourth instalment features a programme that includes Andalusian productions and international titles. The programme, which focuses on diversity and plurality through the language of film, is divided into two sections: Sansueña, dedicated to documentaries, and Pasaje Begoña, focusing on feature films. All screenings will be free to attend, subject to venue capacity.

Highlights of the programme include La misteriosa mirada del flamenco by Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes (19 March), and the Andalusian documentary A través del espejo negro by Rafael Robles (20 March), and Antonio, el bailarín de España by Paco Ortiz (21 March).

The festival will close on Sunday with The Seed of the Sacred Fig, by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, nominated for the award for best international feature film.

In addition, during April and May the town hall will collaborate with the British Council to screen six English-language short films for local students, selected by the UK non-profit association Reclaim the Frame, which works to diversify film audiences and promote social justice through cinema.