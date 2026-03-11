Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The runners set off from the municipal sports complex. SUR

Sports

Super Paco mountain race in Cártama attracts more then 1,000 trail runners

The event serves as the Andalusian trail running championship and a key qualifier for the Spanish national titles in honour of local legend Francisco Contreras

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 12:20

More than 1,000 runners from different parts of the province participated in the ‘Super Paco’ mountain race in Cártama last weekend.

The race formed part of the Andalusian trail running championship and also served as a qualifying event for the Spanish trail championship.

Held in honour of Francisco Contreras, a charismatic resident who was known for his unique running style in local races, the event began from the municipal sports centre and followed a route through the Sierra de los Espartales.

The competition included several categories: a 21-kilometre route (trail), a 12-kilometre route (mini-trail) and a third route of eight kilometres. There was also a ten-kilometre route for hikers.

Mercedes Salas and Raúl Ortiz were crowned the overall Andalusian trail champions. Javier Gutiérrez and Alba Mendiolagoitia finished in second place, while Eva Moreda and Víctor Pimentel came in third.

The race was organised by the town hall and the Cártama Trail Athletics Club, with the collaboration of the Malaga provincial council and the Andalusian athletics federation.

