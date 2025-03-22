Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Saturday, 22 March 2025, 07:32 Compartir

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has produced its first pet register which has revealed that there are 5,631 dogs, 1,135 cats and eight ferrets in the municipality.

Following in the footsteps of other Malaga province town halls including neighbouring Nerja, Torrox town hall and the Malaga veterinary association signed a collaboration agreement on Thursday 20 March allowing the new municipal register.

The town hall will contribute 3,000 euros plus IVA sales tax per year to the association for a period of four years as set out in the agreement.

According to the first register Torrox has a total of 5,631 dogs, of which 213 are classified as potentially dangerous; 1,135 cats; eight ferrets and 10 other animals considered as pets, adding up to a total of 6,784.

Five microchip reader devices were given to the town hall which will be used by Local Police officers for the correct identification of animals. Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said in a statement: "I believe that there is no better way and no better guarantee to comply with current legislation than for Torrox town hall to sign this agreement with the Malaga college of veterinarians."

During the signing of the agreement the veterinarians pointed out that all pets must be vaccinated against rabies and de-wormed. The town hall said that it is following the Andalusian CER protocol of capture, sterilisation and return of street cats by means that are not harmful to the animals.