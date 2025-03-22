Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register
Animal welfare

Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register

According to the first register, the municipality has a total of 5,631 dogs, of which 213 are classified as potentially dangerous; 1,135 cats; eight ferrets and 10 other animals considered as pets

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Saturday, 22 March 2025, 07:32

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has produced its first pet register which has revealed that there are 5,631 dogs, 1,135 cats and eight ferrets in the municipality.

Following in the footsteps of other Malaga province town halls including neighbouring Nerja, Torrox town hall and the Malaga veterinary association signed a collaboration agreement on Thursday 20 March allowing the new municipal register.

The town hall will contribute 3,000 euros plus IVA sales tax per year to the association for a period of four years as set out in the agreement.

According to the first register Torrox has a total of 5,631 dogs, of which 213 are classified as potentially dangerous; 1,135 cats; eight ferrets and 10 other animals considered as pets, adding up to a total of 6,784.

Five microchip reader devices were given to the town hall which will be used by Local Police officers for the correct identification of animals. Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said in a statement: "I believe that there is no better way and no better guarantee to comply with current legislation than for Torrox town hall to sign this agreement with the Malaga college of veterinarians."

During the signing of the agreement the veterinarians pointed out that all pets must be vaccinated against rabies and de-wormed. The town hall said that it is following the Andalusian CER protocol of capture, sterilisation and return of street cats by means that are not harmful to the animals.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full reservoirs in Malaga province continue to release water following rains
  2. 2 A week of rain, swollen rivers and floods in Malaga province
  3. 3 Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival
  4. 4 The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
  5. 5 Sánchez criticises EU for talking about rearmament
  6. 6 Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC
  7. 7 Iconic British pop culture dominates Malaga festival
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town installs book exchange points in public spaces
  10. 10 Businessmen who banked huge Covid-19 face mask commissions found not guilty of fraud

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register