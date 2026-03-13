Mijas begins work to ensure the coastline is in perfect condition for Easter

Tony Bryant Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:03 Share

Mijas town hall has begun work to replenish sand and restore the beaches that were badly affected by the successive storms that occurred between late December and early February.

Machinery is already on site to deposit up to 14,000 cubic metres of sand in order to ensure the coastline is in perfect condition for Easter.

The work, which has a total cost of 247,000 euros and an execution period of 19 days, focuses on the beaches of El Bombo, Calahonda and Las Doradas.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mata, visited Playa El Bombo on Thursday, along with the President of the Mijas beach business association, Carlos Morales. The mayor said that it is imperative to find a permanent solution to stabilise the coastline “to prevent us from having to deal with such a serious problem every year”.

She called on the central government to commit to an investment that guarantees the long-term protection of the Costa del Sol’s beaches.

Mata pointed out that the council took immediate steps after the storms to repair the El Charcón and El Chaparral beaches, which were also badly affected. As well, the municipal authority is currently rebuilding the section of the Senda Litoral coastal path that was destroyed by the storms at El Capricho. This involves the repair of 40 metres of walkway, on which a total of 223,000 euros has been allocated.