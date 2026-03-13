Marbella renovates more than 1,000 metres of beach walkways and extends their width

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 13 March 2026, 11:22 Share

Marbella council is carrying out the renovation of more than 1,000 metres of walkways on different beaches with the aim of improving accessibility for users during the summer season.

The councillor for this area, Diego López, said that this action "responds to the commitment of making them increasingly comfortable and safe for residents and visitors, especially for people with reduced mobility and families with pushchairs".

The councillor explained that the work includes the replacement of the existing walkways with new structures that are three metres wide, compared to the 1.80 metres, and in some cases 1.50 metres, that they were until now. The initiative is being carried out on the beaches of Cabopino, Pinillo, Cable, Bajadilla, Venus, Faro, Levante de Puerto Banús, Nueva Andalucía, San Pedro Alcántara and Guadalmina.

López explained that "in addition to the increase in width, the new walkways are also longer and, in some areas, will extend almost to the seashore".

"This type of action is part of the municipal strategy to continue to improve the quality of the services offered by our beaches and ensure that the town's coastline continues to be a tourist reference point," he said.