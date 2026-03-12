Casares launches ‘365 days a year’ tourism campaign

The mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón Ortega, during the presentation of the campaign.

Casares town hall this week unveiled its new tourism campaign under the slogan ‘Feel Casares 365 days a year’, an initiative aimed at highlighting the experiences, atmosphere and activities the municipality offers all year round.

The presentation took place at Finca Cortesin, chosen as a venue because it embodies the model of quality, excellence and sustainable tourism that the municipality wants to promote.

During the event, the mayor of Casares explained that the campaign is based on a simple idea: “You don’t visit Casares, you feel it”, stressing that the municipality is much more than the image of its famous white village.

“Casares is a place that invites you to stay, to come back and to return again and again. It’s a destination where there’s always something new to discover,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the municipality’s privileged location between the Costa del Sol and the Serranía de Ronda, allowing visitors to enjoy sea, nature, mountains, culture and gastronomy in a single destination, while preserving a traditional way of life.

He also recalled Casares’ historic link to Blas Infante, a key figure in Andalusian identity, who was born in the town.

The new campaign aims to show that Casares is a lively destination throughout each of the 12 months of the year. It focuses on the moments, celebrations and experiences that define each season, from the pride of Día de Andalucía, the regional holiday marking Andalusian identity on 28 February, to carnival celebrations and Semana Santa, the week of Easter processions that fills streets with religious brotherhoods and traditional imagery.

The calendar also highlights summer fairs and Noche de San Juan, the midsummer night festival on 23 June, traditionally celebrated with bonfires, as well as autumn walking routes through the surrounding countryside.

The year concludes with Christmas, when the village is transformed into a giant nativity scene with decorations, festive markets and seasonal activities.

Promotional video

At the heart of the campaign is a promotional video produced by Recuerdos Films, a production company that Casares Town Hall has worked with on its tourism campaigns over the past three years. The audiovisual piece captures the essence of the municipality through images that invite viewers to discover Casares year-round.

The council also unveiled an original promotional format: brochures designed like a colour chart, similar to a Pantone guide. Each shade represents an experience or feeling associated with different times of the year in the municipality.

The campaign was initially scheduled to be presented at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid. However, the council decided to postpone the launch after much of the programme at the Andalucía pavilion was cancelled due to the period of mourning declared following the rail tragedy in Adamuz.

The mayor said the campaign is designed to encourage visitors to discover Casares beyond a single trip, highlighting that the municipality offers 365 days of experiences and reasons to return.