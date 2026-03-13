Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Marbella crime: drunk and high man steals minibus and crashes into toll barrier

The Guardia Civil have arrested the suspect, of Polish origin, and are now trying to determine how he stole the vehicle and the route he took before the accident

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 13 March 2026, 13:57

The Guardia Civil arrested a drunk and high man of Polish origin early on Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing a minibus in Marbella and crashing it hours later into the AP-7 toll barrier.

The suspect stole the parked and unoccupied vehicle at some point on the night of 11 March. He then allegedly proceeded to drive for several hours until he caused the road accident around 7.30am.

When the police arrived, they saw that he had crashed into the toll barrier of the motorway. The impact had caused damage to both the toll infrastructure and the minibus. Fortunately, there were no other injured persons.

The police identified the driver and subjected him to drug and alcohol tests, both of which gave positive results.

The Guardia Civil arrested the man and accompanied him to the Costa del Sol hospital so that he could receive care for his injuries.

Investigators are now trying to determine how he stole the vehicle and the route he took before the accident.

