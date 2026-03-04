Almeria showcases its tourist attractions at ITB Berlin

Ideal Almería Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 14:52 Share

Almería's tourist board is in Berlin for the city's annual ITB tourism trade fair, which is taking place from 3 to 5 March. Provincial tourism representatives have a an intense agenda of strategic meetings to strengthen the international positioning of 'Costa de Almería'.

The technical and political team has held meetings with tour operators, airlines and specialised agents with the aim of continuing to expand connectivity and generate new business opportunities for the destination, the provincial authority, the Diputación de Almería, explained in a statement on Tuesday 3 March.

The statement said, "We have held very productive conversations with reference platforms such as HolidayCheck, one of the most consulted websites by German travellers when choosing a destination. These meetings allow us to move forward with agreements that will increase the visibility of the province of Almeria in Germany and other international markets."

It went on to say that "the ITB is not only strategic for the German market, but it is also a global showcase that opens up new opportunities for us in other destinations of interest for the Costa de Almería. We continue to work and hold meetings with key players in the sector, and we will soon be announcing new projects that will strengthen the international positioning of the province and generate more opportunities for our territory."

During the fair, the main axes of the destination are being promoted: the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, inland active tourism, film tourism and the growing gastronomic offer linked to the provincial gourmet brand.

The German market is important for the province, especially in strategic segments such as nature tourism, active tourism, cycle tourism, hiking, golf and sun and beach tourism outside the high season. In this sense, the promotional strategy will focus on the deseasonalisation, the quality of the offer and the authenticity of the destination.